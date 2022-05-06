This Is Washington's Most Famous Restaurant

Every state has its identity, especially when it comes to food. That's why Thrillist found the most famous restaurant in every state:

"Luckily, after tons of research, awkward cold calls, and several cross-country trips, we can name the most iconic restaurant in each state. To qualify for this list, a place had to have been around for 30+ years (all have been in business since at least 1980) and still be a crowd favorite."

Writers picked Canlis to represent Washington state!

They also explain why they chose this breathtaking restaurant:

"Canlis almost shouldn't work. It's perched awkwardly on the side of a hill next to a highway, it's one of the few fine-dining spots in decidedly casual Seattle, and it's still serving dishes from the '50s (if you give 'em 48 hours' notice). But once you're inside this quintessential northwest eatery, which was subtly remodeled last year and is currently searching for its sixth chef in 63 years, it is obvious why it does: first, there is the unique and breathtaking view over Seattle's Lake Union/Ship Canal. Then there's the classic, yet effortlessly current food, including the city's best steak -- just make sure you've got a jacket and something that's very rare in Seattle... a reservation."