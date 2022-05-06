Thomas Rhett Kicks Off iHeartCountry Festival With Intimate Acoustic Set

Thomas Rhett kicked off the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (May 7) with a stripped-back performance of some new and old hits.

Joined by just one other guitarist, Rhett kicked off his acoustic set with "What's Your Country Song," letting the crowd know that "everybody got a story to tell," before moving into "Slow Down Summer," the bittersweet track that served as the lead single to Where We Started, his first album of 2022.

Rhett then moved into some songs he told the crowd to sing along with, strutting across the stage and getting the audience moving along to the throwback "Sixteen." The intimate set then slowed down as Rhett treated the crowd to "Die A Happy Man," the track inspired by his wife, which elicited a huge cheer from the crowd.

"Oh, if all I got is your hand in my hand, baby, I could die a happy man," he croons.