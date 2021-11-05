Thomas Rhett Hopes To 'Slow Down Summer' In Bittersweet New Single

Thomas Rhett has returned with a new single, "Slow Down Summer," which sees the country singer looking back at the season and wanting time to slow down just a little bit. The song arrives as the first track from Rhett's upcoming album, Where We Started, which is slated to arrive sometime early next year.

"We had our hopes up and the windows down/Fallin' fast in a one-lane town/Tangled up with your lips on mine/Never seen a jacket brighter in those eyes and/I put my jacket on your shoulder/Wihsin' the weather wasn't gettin' colder/Lettin' you go holdin' onto each other," Rhett sings amid twining piano keys. He's vocals pine for time to slow down as the string instruments carry a nostalgic tone carrying hope and heartbreak.

Upon the release of "Slow Down Summer," Rhett announced that he has not one, but two new albums on the way. Early 2022 will see the release of Where We Started, while he'll be releasing Country Again Side B next fall. "So last year and this year on the road, me and my team have been writing so many songs, and what we decided to do is put out two albums next year," Rhett revealed to his fans in a new video posted to social media.