UFC Champion Fails To Make Weight, Stripped Ot Title Ahead Of PPV Fight

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was stripped of his title after failing to make weight for his main event title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Oliveira weighed in at 155.5 lbs during Friday's (May 6) weigh-in, a half-pound over the limit for a lightweight title bout, vacating the title, ESPN reports.

Saturday's (May 6) fight will still go as planned, but only Gaethje will be eligible to win the belt in what would've been Oliveira's second title defense prior to the ruling.

ESPN reports Oliveira -- who came to the scales with five minutes left in the initial weigh-in period -- appeared to look surprised when the commissioner said he was over the weight limit.

He was then allowed an additional hour to cut weight, but once again missed the mark upon returning.

Gaethje, a former interim champion, came in at 155 lbs during Friday's weigh-in.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.