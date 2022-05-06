Vehicle Of Escaped Alabama Inmate, Officer Found In Middle Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
May 6, 2022
The vehicle allegedly used by an escaped inmate from Alabama was found in Middle Tennessee, WKRN reports.
Police are still searching for Casey White, the inmate who escaped from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama, and former correctional officer Vicky White, who is accused of "participating" in his escape to some extent, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
"Whether she did that willingly or was coerced or threatened, we're not really sure," Singleton said Monday (May 2), per NBC News, "but we know for sure she did participate."
On Friday (May 6), the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Twitter that the rust-colored 2007 Ford Edge SUV believed to have been used by the inmate and correctional officer was found in Bethesda in Williamson County and that it was abandoned about a week ago, though it wasn't identified until Thursday night. The sheriff's office added that there was no indication the missing pair were still in the area.
A U.S. Marshals Service task force searched the area on Friday. Law enforcement are looking into reports of stolen vehicles in the area for potential clues about the pair's location.
Casey White and Vicky White, who are not related to each other despite the name, were last seen leaving the Alabama detention center on April 29. The vehicle found in Middle Tennessee was reported as abandoned before the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office even knew the pair were missing, WKRN reports.
The U.S. Marshals has offered a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Casey White as well as a $5,000 reward for Vicky White. On Friday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced an additional $10,000 reward for the capture and arrest of both Casey White and Vicky White.