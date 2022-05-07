Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Father Pleads Guilty

Charles Polevich, 71, pleaded guilty to felony charges of leaving the scene of a fatality and tampering with physical evidence on Friday (May 6), per People. Polevich is the driver who killed Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, in a hit-and-run in February of 2021. Maraj was 64 years old.

Polevich initially stopped and noticed the severity of Maraj's injuries before fleeing the scene. On Friday during his plea hearing, Polevich confessed to the hit-and-run and stated that he put his Volvo under a tarp in an effort to hide it once he returned home, per Newsday. The Acting State Supreme Court Justice, Howard Sturim, told him, "I'll sentence you to no more than a year in jail." He was initially facing up to 11 years behind bars. Now, after his release, he will be expected to complete community service and his license will be suspended.

Carol Maraj, Robert's wife, stated that she was "not happy" with the ruling, according to Newsday. "I'm not happy with that... one year in jail. I'm not happy with that." She said of seeing Polevich in court, "I was angry, very, very angry. I started to shake because it brought back all the memories of that night when I was sitting in the hospital." Carol is suing Polevich for $150 million in a civil lawsuit. She said that she would "say what I have to say" at sentencing, which is scheduled for August.



Nicki opened up about her father's death on her website last May: "Tho I can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way."