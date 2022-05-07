Maren Morris Takes The Crowd To Church At The 2022 iHeartCountry Festival

Maren Morris returned to her home state to perform some of her biggest hits, both new and old, at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (May 7).

Hitting the stage at the new Moody Center in Austin in a sparkly crop top and leather pants, the Texas native opened her set with one of her biggest new hits "Circles Around This Town," which chronicled her journey from the Lone Star State to Tennessee.

She then traded her guitar for a tambourine for "I Can't Love You Anymore," the duet she penned with husband Ryan Hurd. The set then slowed down as the band moved into the longing "I Could Use A Love Song" as Morris croons, "I haven't lost all hope yet and yeah it's hurtin' but it ain't dead."