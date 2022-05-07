Scotty McCreery Needs A Little 'You Time' At 2022 iHeartCountry Festival

Scotty McCreery hit the stage Saturday (May 7) night at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in Austin, Texas.

McCreery opened up his set with "In Between," which catches him in the middle of two extremes, from "Friday night wild and quiet Sunday morning" while telling the crowd, "I ain't all holy water and I ain't all Jim Beam. I'm somewhere in between."

During his next song, the heartbreak track "Damn Strait," McCreery paid tribute to one of the biggest country stars ever to come from Texas, the "King of Country" himself George Strait.

He released the music video earlier this year, filming the song in the same historic Texas venue where Strait would often perform. The nostalgic vid even caught its namesake's attention, with Strait sharing a link to the video on Twitter. "Wowww!" McCreery said on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the interaction. "The [GOAT]! Glad you like, it [George Strait]!"