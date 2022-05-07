Watch Doja Cat Sing An Iconic Blink-182 Track

It looks like Doja Cat is a Blink-182 fan! The "Kiss Me More" rapper took to TikTok to share a video of herself singing along to a popular track from their 2003 self-titled album: "Always."

Doja dramatically sings the song's pre-chorus "So here I am, I'm trying/So here I am, are you ready?" while mimicking Tom Delonge's signature voice. She ends the video with a yodel, resulting in a fan commenting: "Miss Cat can you yodel?" The rapper responded with another video saying "of course I can" as she hilariously showed off her yodeling skills. See fan's reactions to the rapper singing Blink-182 below:



plssss drop an emo album

Doja goes Pop-punk 2023

I never thought I'd see the day that Doja cat sings Blink-182....Lol

Watch the videos below: