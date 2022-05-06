Doja Cat Reimagines An Elvis Classic In New Song 'Vegas'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 6, 2022
Doja Cat is back with a new song called "Vegas," which will appear on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. The track incorporates one of Elvis Presley's most iconic songs "Hound Dog." The song was originally written for singer "Big Mama" Thornton but she wasn't able to cross over to a white audience as a Black and openly gay artist during segregation. Doja brings the song back to its roots featuring Thornton's vocals as she raps and adds her own flair to an American classic.
"You ain't nothing but a / Dog? Player, I get it Fraud? Player, I get it / I understand, I understand / You ain't the man, you ain't a man You ain't nothing but a / Hound dog" she raps in the chorus of the song.
Doja first unveiled the song by sharing a 10-second clip online before performing the track during her Coachella performance in April. "Vegas" is the first track to be released from the soundtrack and will serve as the lead single. Earlier this week, Kacey Musgraves revealed that she will be covering Elvis' "Can't Help Falling in Love" for the soundtrack. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 24.