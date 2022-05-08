Twitter Roasts Penguins Fan Getting Shut Down By Woman After Goal
By Jason Hall
May 8, 2022
The New York Rangers weren't the only ones who took a public loss during the Pittsburgh Penguins' 7-4 victory in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series on Saturday (May 7) night.
After the Penguins scored their go-ahead goal in the third period, the TNT live broadcast of the game cut to a man in attendance at PPG Paints Arena getting denied a celebratory kiss form the woman next to him.
The man, wearing a Mario Lemieux jersey, is shown yelling in excitement before moving in on the woman, who puts up a hand to block his attempt.
Numerous Twitter users watching the live broadcast shared the gif of the man's failed attempt including former NFL punter and Plum native Pat McAfee and WPXI sports anchor Jenna Harner.
oh no— Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) May 8, 2022
oh no
oh no no no no no pic.twitter.com/sX3fhhK2kT
LET’S GOOOOOOO Pens Take the lead… BUT— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 8, 2022
This poooor guy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FG0ujgBuB6
congratulations to the penguins kiss guy’s friends. what a weekend you’re gonna have— Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) May 8, 2022
Let’s get that slo-mo relay pic.twitter.com/W6qzVwQTQZ— Kyle Clark (@kyleclarkc) May 8, 2022
Shoutout to the Penguins fan who got denied a kiss on national TV. Maybe next year pal!— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 8, 2022
Tell me someone else saw that dude get totally rejected going in for the kiss after the penguins 5th goal 😂— the passion - Alex (@alexleafs) May 8, 2022
There is, however, a happy ending to this story.
Matt McHugh identified himself as the man in the video in a response to a post shared by Barstool Sports' verified Twitter account, sharing a photo of himself and the woman sharing a kiss in the empty arena.
"As the man in this video I have to say that I still very much love her with every fiber of my being #badtiming," McHugh wrote.
@barstoolsports as the man in this video I have to say that I still very much love her with every fiber of my being #badtiming pic.twitter.com/EGrUmTS2hQ— matt mchugh (@xMattMchughx) May 8, 2022
Pittsburgh took a 2-1 lead in the series during Saturday's win and will host the Rangers in Game 4 at PPG Paints Arena on Monday (May 9) night.