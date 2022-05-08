Twitter Roasts Penguins Fan Getting Shut Down By Woman After Goal

The New York Rangers weren't the only ones who took a public loss during the Pittsburgh Penguins' 7-4 victory in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series on Saturday (May 7) night.

After the Penguins scored their go-ahead goal in the third period, the TNT live broadcast of the game cut to a man in attendance at PPG Paints Arena getting denied a celebratory kiss form the woman next to him.

The man, wearing a Mario Lemieux jersey, is shown yelling in excitement before moving in on the woman, who puts up a hand to block his attempt.

Numerous Twitter users watching the live broadcast shared the gif of the man's failed attempt including former NFL punter and Plum native Pat McAfee and WPXI sports anchor Jenna Harner.