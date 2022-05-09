19-Year-Old Set To Become Texas University's Youngest Law School Graduate

A teen from Keller is set to become the youngest law school graduate at one Texas University, reported CBS News.

Haley Taylor Schlitz is only 19 years old and will soon become Southern Methodist University's youngest-ever law school graduate.

Schlitz applied to nine law schools back in 2019 and received nine acceptance letters. She eventually attended SMU's Dedman School of Law in Dallas.

According to a press release, Schlitz, is an author, public speaker, and an advocate for "the issues students of color face in navigating gifted and talented programs in public schools."

Schlitz was homeschooled after testing determined that she was "gifted and talented." The homeschooling journey led Schlitz and her mother to publish a book called The Homeschool Alternative: Incorporating a Homeschool Mindset for the Benefit of Black Children in America. Schlitz attended Tarrant County College at age 13 and then transferred to Texas Woman's University where she graduated at age 16.

"Many girls and students of color are left out of our nation's gifted and talented programs," said Schlitz. "Society will lose out on the potential scientist who cures a major disease, the entrepreneur who starts the next Amazon and so much more. All because of their gender and/or skin color."