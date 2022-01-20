Here's The 'Most Uniquely Popular' College Degree In Indiana

By Ginny Reese

January 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

With over 170 different fields of study to choose from, undergraduates can essentially get a degree in anything they want. Some choices seem a little more "out there" than others.

24/7 Wall Street revealed Indiana's most unusually popular college degree. So what does that mean? Samuel Stebbins with 24/7 Wall Street wrote:

"Of course, just as these industries are practically ubiquitous, many others are specific to certain parts of the country. This is often a reflection of a key industry that might be far less common in other parts of the country. In many cases, this is attributable to the presence of natural resources, like oil or mineral deposits, or geographic features, like a coastline. As a result, workers with degrees in less popular or more specialized subjects are often concentrated only in certain areas."

According to the website, the most uniquely popular college degree in Indiana is Public Policy. 1.43 percent of adults in the state get that degree as opposed to the 0.19 percent nationwide.

Other "uniquely popular" college degrees across the US include petroleum engineering, soil science, art history and criticism, mining and mineral engineering, and oceanography.

Click here to check out the full article.

