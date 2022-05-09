An RV To Nowhere: A ‘Scrubs’ Road Trip

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast goes from swinging around a pole in “Dr. Kelso’s” stolen RV to “J.D.” finding out he is no longer going to be a father. Moments like these made it hard for Braff to find humor in the episode.

“Maybe it was just my mood,” said Braff. “But that’s why Brian is here to see if he can win me over.”

Klugman manages to win Braff over on a few of the show’s moments and serves as the perfect middle ground between Faison and Braff’s reflection of the episode. He also manages to get the duo off topic with his impressions and what the pair should do once they conclude their rewatch.

“I think you guys are really good at analyzing films and all kinds of content,” said Klugman. “Why wouldn’t you say, ‘today we’re going to pick a movie,’ and talk that.”

To hear the three actors dig into this episode of Scrubs as well as the 2022 T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial written by Klugman, check out Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, on the iHeart Radio app or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey and dozens of others.