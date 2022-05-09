Bahamas Asks U.S. Lab To Help Determine Why 3 Americans Died

Investigators in the Bahamas are asking a lab in the United States to help them determine why three American tourists mysteriously died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma on Friday (May 6).

Authorities said they collected samples from the three victims and the villas they were staying in and sent them to a lab in Philadelphia for an expedited toxicology examination. They expect to have the results within a week.

"We really want to know what caused this," Paul Rolle, Chief Superintendent of Police at Royal Bahamas Police Force, said.

Rolle identified the three victims as Michael Phillips, 68, his wife Robbie Phillips, 65, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64. Chiarella's wife Donnis was still alive when police searched her villa. She was airlifted to a hospital in Florida and remains in stable but serious condition.

The Chiarellas' son Austin told ABC News that his mother described waking up in the villa, unable to move.

"She woke up, and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn't move," he said. "Her legs and arms was swollen, and she couldn't move, and she screamed to get someone to come in the door."

Austin said that his mother told him she felt sick the night before but "thought she was alright" after being released from the medical clinic.

Authorities do not believe the deaths were the result of foul play and are continuing to investigate the mysterious deaths.