Carjacking Victim Arrested After Shooting Suspect Near Seattle

An investigation is underway after the suspect in a carjacking was shot in the face over the weekend near Seattle, according to FOX 13.

Puyallup Police rushed to an Arco gas station near Meridian and 43rd Avenue around 11:12 p.m. Saturday (May 7). The caller reportedly told 911 dispatchers a group of people pepper-sprayed him and stole his vehicle. Officers soon got another report, but this time for a hit-and-run crash just three blocks away. Authorities say four suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene.

Just before midnight, police got a call about a wounded person at Good Samaritan Hospital, who told officers they were shot near the Arco gas station. Cops did some investigating and learned the initial 911 caller was the one carjacked by the four people. After the caller was pepper-sprayed, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot one of the suspects in the face, according to Puyallup Police.

It turns out the shooter is a convicted felon and wasn't allowed to possess a firearm, officers say.

The carjacking victim, who hasn't been identified, was booked into jail for unlawful possession of a firearm. No word on if the accused carjacker will face charges; all that's known is that they were transferred to a Seattle-area hospital, according to reporters.