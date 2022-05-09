Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Daughter's Name After Twin Brother's Death
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 9, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez have announced the name of their newborn daughter after the tragic news of her twin brother dying. Photos of the adorable newborn were posted to Rodríguez's Instagram on Saturday, May 7, with her name, Bella Esmeralda, as the caption. "180422" was also added to mark the baby's birthday on April 18, 2022.
The couple revealed earlier this week that Bella Esmeralda's twin brother had died during childbirth. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," read their heartbreaking joint statement. They also added that their baby girl "gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”
Ronaldo and Rodríguez were finally able to leave the hospital and bring home their daughter on April 24. The soccer superstar shared a photo of the family sitting on a couch with the newest addition writing, "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us." After such unfortunate news, the couple seems to be doing their best to push through. "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family... Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”