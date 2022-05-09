“For one, everyone knows or thinks Drake has ghostwriters,” Bowden said. “I’m a fan of Meek Mill so when Meek said it, I truly believed it but honestly, I didn’t think that comment would go anywhere. Once it did, I was like, ‘Oh crap, what did I do?’ So here we are now.”



“I think it was too far for him to bring in my wife!” he added while laughing.



The viral interaction has flooded both of their Instagram accounts with mixed reactions from Drake fans. Despite Drake's comforting message for Bowden's wife, Toni said that she doesn't have any interest in pursuing anything more than a friendship. The couple continue to go strong, but they still want to meet Drake in person one day.



Drake responded to Bowden after he joked about the rapper's son Adonis in a post that was defending Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant's father's support of his son at games. Drizzy told Bowden that he followed his wife on Instagram to give her more "excitement" in life and DM'd her saying "I'm here for you ma."



Watch the Bowden's interview with TMZ up top.