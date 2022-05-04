Drake Responds To Troll Who Joked About His Son, Follows His Wife & DMs Her

By Tony M. Centeno

May 4, 2022

Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Drake may be friendly when he's around some famous friends and his loyal fans. When it comes to trolls who joke around about his family, the Canadian rapper's slightly darker side tends to come out.

On Tuesday, May 3, Drake made a comment on an Instagram post that compared the support Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, has his support to LaVar Ball. In the replies of Drake's comment, a troll decided to make a sly joke about the rapper's son, Adonis, playing with ghost writers. "Ya son prolly play with ghost writers," the man wrote.

Drake didn't waste any time firing back at the troll.

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life,” he wrote.

Sure enough, the wife of the troll posted a screenshot of the follow from Drake on Instagram as well as the message the rapper sent her. "I'm here for u ma," Drake told her as he slid into her DM's.

Drake has all the right to be as petty as he wants to be. The Certified Lover Boy has been making plenty of moves this year from selling his multimillion dollar YOLO Estate to collaborating with the likes of Future, Gunna and Jack Harlow. The OVO Sound founder also reportedly locked in a "Lebron-sized" record deal with Universal Music Group that's rumored to be worth at least $400 million.

The man who joked about Drake's son doesn't seem to be bothered by the rapper's response. See how the troll reacted to Drake's DM to his wife below.

