Drake Responds To Troll Who Joked About His Son, Follows His Wife & DMs Her

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life,” he wrote.



Sure enough, the wife of the troll posted a screenshot of the follow from Drake on Instagram as well as the message the rapper sent her. "I'm here for u ma," Drake told her as he slid into her DM's.



Drake has all the right to be as petty as he wants to be. The Certified Lover Boy has been making plenty of moves this year from selling his multimillion dollar YOLO Estate to collaborating with the likes of Future, Gunna and Jack Harlow. The OVO Sound founder also reportedly locked in a "Lebron-sized" record deal with Universal Music Group that's rumored to be worth at least $400 million.



The man who joked about Drake's son doesn't seem to be bothered by the rapper's response. See how the troll reacted to Drake's DM to his wife below.