Ella Mai Brings Out Lucky Daye At iHeartRadio's Album Release Party

Lucky Daye joined Ella Mai in their performance of "A Mess." The New Orleans singer rocked an all-white ensemble with a puffy jacket, an unbuttoned button-up shirt and black shades. Later on, Mai also performed "Didn't Say," "Break My Heart" and other fans favorites like "Boo'd Up" and "Trip." She closed out the show with "DFMU."



During her Q&A with Shay Diddy, Ella Mai spoke about why she took so long to release her follow-up to her powerful self-titled debut album. She maintained that she's a "quality over quantity person" and "wanted to get it right for everyone." The album is something that she "whole-heartedly believes in" so she's happy that she took her time. She also opened up about her vulnerability on the album and working with Latto, Roddy Ricch and Lucky Daye to cook up their rare collaborations.

