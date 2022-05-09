Ella Mai Brings Out Lucky Daye At iHeartRadio's Album Release Party
By Tony M. Centeno
May 10, 2022
Ella Mai bares her soul in her beautifully-constructed new album Heart On Her Sleeve. Given all the elegant songs she has on her sophomore LP, you know the London-born songstress had to bring it to life at iHeartRadio's Album Release Party.
On Monday, May 9, Ella Mai hit the stage at the iHeartRadio theater in L.A. to perform tracks off her latest body of work Heart On My Sleeve. Hosted by iHeartRadio's Shay Diddy, the skilled singer came ready to perform in her race car-themed jumpsuit and delivered live renditions of her entire album like "Sink or Swim" and "Not Another Love Song." In addition to performing songs off her album, Ella Mai also brought out a special guest: Lucky Daye.
Lucky Daye joined Ella Mai in their performance of "A Mess." The New Orleans singer rocked an all-white ensemble with a puffy jacket, an unbuttoned button-up shirt and black shades. Later on, Mai also performed "Didn't Say," "Break My Heart" and other fans favorites like "Boo'd Up" and "Trip." She closed out the show with "DFMU."
During her Q&A with Shay Diddy, Ella Mai spoke about why she took so long to release her follow-up to her powerful self-titled debut album. She maintained that she's a "quality over quantity person" and "wanted to get it right for everyone." The album is something that she "whole-heartedly believes in" so she's happy that she took her time. She also opened up about her vulnerability on the album and working with Latto, Roddy Ricch and Lucky Daye to cook up their rare collaborations.
.@ellamai lighting up the room with that smile! 👑🤩✨ #iHeartEllaMai @foxsoultv pic.twitter.com/dWiabNWcMX— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 10, 2022
It's the look for me! 🔥👏 @ellamai #iHeartEllaMai @foxsoultv pic.twitter.com/wc4NhshCx0— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 10, 2022