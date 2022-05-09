Nikola Jokic Wins Second Consecutive NBA MVP: Report

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to be announced as the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday (May 9).

Sources confirmed the Serbian big man won the writers' vote and a formal announcement is expected to take place later this week, Wojnarowski reports.

Jokic had even better statistics in 2021-22 than his previous MVP season, averaging career highs of 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds per game, while also averaging 7.9 assists, which was eighth among all NBA players and the most among centers.

The 27-year-old also became the first player in league history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists during an NBA season.

Jokic managed to put together a second consecutive MVP campaign in the absence of two of his two best teammates as point guard Jamal Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL and Michael Porter Jr. was limited to just nine appearances by a back injury.

Denver still managed to finish fifth in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in a five games during the opening round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic will become the 14th player in league history to win the NBA MVP award multiple times and will be the second consecutive player to win in back-to-back seasons after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo -- who was a finalist for this year's award -- did so in 2018-19 and 2019-20.