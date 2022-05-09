Preparing Your Finances For A Possible Recession

As the old saying goes, what goes up must also come down.

How to Money hosts Matt and Joel don’t want to alarm anyone, that's not the point of their financial guidance podcast. But as they point out in their “Prepping for a Looming Recession” episode, fortune favors the prepared.

“As friend of the show and former guest Morgan Housel recently tweeted, ‘We're definitely heading toward a recession. The only thing that's uncertain is the timing, location, duration, magnitude, and policy response,’” Joel said laughing. “We think folks should always treat their finances in a way that assumes a recession could happen.”