See The First Look Into New 2Pac, Afeni Shakur Docu-Series 'Dear Mama'

“It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality,” Shakur says. “So, Tupac do something wrong? Take his little sorry self in that corner, get The New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion; a debate. Let me hear what your idea is. Stand up, defend it.”



Directed by Menace II Society creator Allen Hughes, the five-part docu-series is scheduled to be released this fall. The show, which was originally known as Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur , is set to detail 2Pac's come-up as an inspirational musician and Afeni's efforts for the Black Panther party. According to Deadline, the series resumed production in late 2020 after the pandemic slowed things down. Hughes was initially contacted to do the series after Afeni's passing in 2016.



Each episode will debut on FX and will hit Hulu the following day. The series is set to arrive ahead of the Afeni Shakur biopic produced by actress Jasmine Guy. Watch the trailer for Dear Mama up top.

