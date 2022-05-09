Texas-Based Jeweler Makes Monday A Paid Holiday For Employees

Employees of one Texas jeweler will now get a little more time with their families. The jewelry company Kendra Scott is making Monday a paid holiday for its workers, reported KXAN.

The company implemented the holiday for the day after Mother's Day as a part of its "Take the Time" initiative. The company explained in an April 18th press release:

"Over the past year, parents have continued to feel the pandemic effects of balancing full-time jobs and caring for their families…recognizing that a mother can be defined in various ways, the corporate holiday aims to celebrate any supporting parental role and provide all employees with more time to spend with family."

The company's headquarters will be closed on Monday. Anyone who works at retailers, customer service, and distribution centers will get paid time and a half.

Kendra Scott wrote on Instagram:

"Cheers to Taking the Time! We asked our employees to show us how they’ll be using their time from our official corporate holiday, and we received some amazing submissions.

From more laughter with their kiddos, to some extra time with four legged friends, we’re so grateful to be able to give this time back to our team! 💛"