Texas-Based Jeweler Makes Monday A Paid Holiday For Employees

By Ginny Reese

May 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Employees of one Texas jeweler will now get a little more time with their families. The jewelry company Kendra Scott is making Monday a paid holiday for its workers, reported KXAN.

The company implemented the holiday for the day after Mother's Day as a part of its "Take the Time" initiative. The company explained in an April 18th press release:

"Over the past year, parents have continued to feel the pandemic effects of balancing full-time jobs and caring for their families…recognizing that a mother can be defined in various ways, the corporate holiday aims to celebrate any supporting parental role and provide all employees with more time to spend with family."

The company's headquarters will be closed on Monday. Anyone who works at retailers, customer service, and distribution centers will get paid time and a half.

Kendra Scott wrote on Instagram:

"Cheers to Taking the Time! We asked our employees to show us how they’ll be using their time from our official corporate holiday, and we received some amazing submissions.
From more laughter with their kiddos, to some extra time with four legged friends, we’re so grateful to be able to give this time back to our team! 💛"
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.