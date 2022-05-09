Texas Woman Receives Email 'Congratulating' Her On $2,500 Rent Increase

One Austin woman says her rent is being increased by $2,500, and she received an email congratulating her about it. Daily Dot reported that the woman, Katelyn, posted a video about the absurd email on TikTok.

Katelyn's current rental price is $2,200. The video shows that her new rental cost after the increase would go up to a whopping $4,678 per month!

The TikTok video has already racked up over 54,000 views and other TikTok users are going crazy in the comments.One user wrote, "The audacity to write ‘congratulations’ in the email."

Another user commented, "This is insane and I would like to know how it’s not illegal."

Check out the video below: