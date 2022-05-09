These Are The Top 10 School Districts In Florida

An important factor for any family is deciding where to send their kids to school. Parents have to consider many things, including safety, proximity to home, and more. It's even something to think about when you're moving to a new area. Niche is here to help. They published the best school districts parents should keep their eye on for each state.

"The 2022 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," writers say. Researchers looked at teacher quality, state test scores, graduation rates, and other factors to determine their rankings.

This school district claimed the No. 1 spot in Florida:

St. Johns County School District!

It also has an A grade on Niche! Located in St. Augustine, this district also got high marks for academics and college preparation.

Here were the Top 10 school districts in the Sunshine State:

St. Johns County School District Sarasota County Schools Okaloosa County School District Clay County School District Seminole County Public Schools Collier County Public Schools Martin County School District Leon County Schools Alachua County Public Schools Nassau County School District

Click here to check out Niche's rankings of Florida school districts.