This Is The Best Margarita In Texas

It's 5 o'clock somewhere!

Whether you're garnishing your rim in salt or sugar, nothing beats a refreshing margarita on a hot summer day. Wondering where to get the best? We'll help you with that. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best margarita in every state. Here's how they did it:

If you're headed out for Cinco de Mayo and want the best of the best, we canvassed the country talking to locals, looking back on personal visits, and researching online reviews. One thing's for sure, there's no shortage of margaritas in the country, and the sky's the limit when it comes to creativity. Read on for the best margarita in every state.

In Texas, you can find the best margarita at Rattlesnake Bar in Dallas. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Picking the best margarita in Texas is a tall order, so we went with the fanciest margarita in town (it's hard to go wrong here). Nestled in the Ritz-Carlton, the bar's signature margarita is the definition of an easy drinker with Avion Anejo tequila, Damiana liqueur, agave nectar, a fresh squeeze of lime juice, and a perfect salt rim.

Rattlesnake Bar is located at 2121 McKinney Ave. in Dallas.

To read the full list of the best margarita in every state, click here.