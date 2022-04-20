This Is The Best Brewery In Texas

The days are getting warmer, and that makes the need for an ice-cold beer that much stronger. But where can you get the best?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in Texas with the help of Tripadvisor. Here's what they said about their list:

Most breweries don’t just roll out the barrels, though. They also offer tours, which has become an increasingly popular activity for those 21 and over. Businesses capitalizing on areas where craft breweries are clustered nearby package tours and provide transport. Like wine tastings at vineyards, visitors can taste a brewery’s products. In-demand beers and small-batch brews can be events in their own right, with beer lovers lining up to get limited-release beers. If nothing else, brewery tours are usually a cheap way to drink a lot of beer.

In Texas, the highest-rated brewery is No Label Brewing Co. in Katy.

Here's a look at the top 5 breweries in Texas:

No Label Brewing Co., Katy B-52 Brewing Co., Conroe Woodcreek Brewing Company, Rockwall Family Business Beer Company, Dripping Springs Real Ale Brewing Company, Blanco

To read Stacker's full report, click here.