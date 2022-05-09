Watch Pearl Jam Honor Taylor Hawkins With Foo Fighters Cover

Pearl Jam honored Taylor Hawkins during their second show at Los Angeles' Kia Forum over the weekend with a Foo Fighters cover. While other artists chose songs like "My Hero" to pay tribute to the late drummer, Eddie Vedder and company opted for "Cold Day in the Sun," a song that featured Hawkins on vocals. Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron stepped out from behind the kit to sing the song and play guitar, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith was in the building to help out on tambourine.

“It’s never easy when you lose someone,” Vedder told the crow. “As you get older, you’ll notice it starts happening more and more. It’s just where you are on the timeline and where your friends are on the timeline. But sometimes like this, it’s so unexpected, but also, it makes it harder because he was someone who truly, truly loved living life on this planet. I guess the one thing we can be consoled by is the fact that he never wasted a moment, and he did live his life to the fullest. We just want more of it.”

Watch the cover above.

Pearl Jam also paid tribute to Hawkins last week on their Gigaton tour opener, which you can watch here.