YouTuber Mark Rober Busts Scam Call Centers With Glitter Bombs, Roaches

A popular YouTube personality successfully pranked a scam calling centers in India, which included releasing roaches, stink bombs and glitter bombs inside the buildings.

Mark Rober, an inventor and NASA engineer, shared the video 'Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback' on Sunday (May 8), which showed his successful special operation fighting back against robocall scammers.

In the video, Rober details an elaborate plan in which his group manages to infiltrate the call centers to gain access and attack from the inside.

The prank initially starts with a stink bomb set off inside a call center cockroaches, rats, smoke bombs and glitter bombs, among other items, are placed and/or released at the office.