Yung Joc Arrested And Charged With Child Abandonment

So far, there's no update on when the rapper will be in court to face the charge he was arrested for. However, he did open up about the arrest on a radio show on Monday, May 9. He claimed that the warrant was put in place after the legal team for one of his children's mothers allegedly didn't accept his terms for their child support.



"I didn't even know i had a warrant for this," Robinson said. "So here I am just living my life casually, still paying child support and suddenly, they put out this child abandonment warrant because they did not want to accept the $1500."