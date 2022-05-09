Yung Joc Arrested And Charged With Child Abandonment
By Tony M. Centeno
May 9, 2022
Yung Joc was reportedly detained and spent the night in a jail cell after he was charged for child abandonment following a run-in with police.
According to a report BET published on Monday, May 9, the rapper and Love & Hip-Hop star was reportedly driving in Gwinnett County, Georgia when he was pulled over for speeding on May 5. Once police saw that he was driving with a suspended license, Yung Joc, born Jasiel Amon Robinson, was arrested and booked at the Gwinnett County Jail in Lawrenceville. Robinson's license was reportedly suspended because of an arrest warrant, which stemmed from an alleged petition for child support from one of his children's mothers.
Robinson didn't spend that much time behind bars. He was released just a couple of hours later after he posted a $1300 bond. The arrest wasn't initially reported, however, the rapper, who's known for his smash hit "It's Goin' Down," did appear to address the situation in an Instagram post that was uploaded on Sunday, May 8. In the post, Robinson includes a screenshot of his conversation with The Shade Room, who asked about the reports about his arrest and get a comment from him. He responded by claiming he's doing comedy now.
"Yeah my new Comedy tour is about to launch," he responded. "The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour."
So far, there's no update on when the rapper will be in court to face the charge he was arrested for. However, he did open up about the arrest on a radio show on Monday, May 9. He claimed that the warrant was put in place after the legal team for one of his children's mothers allegedly didn't accept his terms for their child support.
"I didn't even know i had a warrant for this," Robinson said. "So here I am just living my life casually, still paying child support and suddenly, they put out this child abandonment warrant because they did not want to accept the $1500."