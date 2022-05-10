$14 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Near Body Of Diver

Police in Australia found 110 pounds of suspected cocaine estimated to be valued at around $14 million near the body of a diver.

The diver was discovered lying unconscious near the Hunter River at Newcastle, which is located about 100 miles north of Sydney, the New South Wales Police Force announced on Monday (May 9) via NBC News.

Responding paramedics attempted to treat the unidentified man before he was officially pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are trying to identify whether the two incidents are linked. They may well be, but we are open-minded as to the options in front of us,” New South Wales Police Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said via NBC News.

New South Wales investigators searched an overseas-registered ship that was docked in a location close to where the man was discovered and spoke with crew members.

NBC News reports two small boats were seen near the docked ship on Sunday (May 8), one day prior to the unidentified man being discovered, and authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying the boats.

New South Wales Police will continue searching the area near the crime scene on Tuesday (May 10) with the assistance of the Australian Border Force, the department confirmed.