"Guess who i got in BMF this season," 50 wrote in his caption. "🔥GOLDIE ! GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎯I don’t miss,THE UNDER DOG’s BACK ON TOP.@therealmoworldwide"



50 Cent has become an avid supporter of Mo'Nique recently. He's apparently been a fan since she accused Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels and Oprah of allegedly having her "blackballed" from the film industry back in 2017 after she won an Academy Award in 2010 and boycotted Netflix in 2018. Earlier this year, 50 Cent echoed Mo'Nique's sentiments and even called out Perry and Oprah himself for their alleged treatment of the veteran actress and comedienne.



“I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket,” 50 wrote in an Instagram post. “We only suppose to cancel s**t that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE.”



“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career,” he wrote in a separate post. “This has went on for way to long. So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. 🤔”



See more shots of Mo'Nique as "Goldie" in season two of BMF below.