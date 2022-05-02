50 Cent Pulls Another Anticipated Series From STARZ

“Hey guys i decided i don’t want to move forward with The Massacre in STARZ production slate,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “It’s a waste of time and money, and it doesn’t fit the new Premium women’s mandate over there. It was a companion piece with snoops (Murder was the case) Ill find a new network better fit to tell my story Lionsgate.”



A Moment In Time: The Massacre was supposed to detail the notorious 2005 beef between Fif and The Game. Their issues began before 50 dropped his second album The Massacre and resulted in The Game being kicked out of G-Unit. The show got the green light along with 50's other show Murder Was The Case, which would've been produced by Snoop, his wife Shanté Broadus and Sara Ramaker of Snoopadelic Films. The New York native recently halted the plans for that show over a week ago.



“@SnoopDogg Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ,” 50 wrote. “I give them the alley-oop, they drop the damn ball. Anyway I hope snoop tell his story.



50 Cent did say that he plans to shop The Massacre series to another network, however, he did not provide any other details beyond that.