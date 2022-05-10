Do You Know These Five Words That Mean Something Different In Georgia?

Sweet sweet Georgia peach! You don't have to grow up in a particular generation to understand the weight that this sentence carries, and what it means to Georgia. Just as natives are known for their Southern accents and cuisines, there are also popular slang words innate to the region.

Movoto put together a list of 25 words that are known around the country, but mean something different to Georgia natives. For example, when the rest of the country says, "fixin,'" they are likely preparing food. In Georgia, "fixin'" refers to planning. "Fixin'" in a sentence looks like: "We are fixin' to go to the park."

Some words refer to specific locations around the state that only natives are aware of. According to Movoto, "underground" means something entirely different in Georgia. The Underground is a popular shopping and entertainment district in Atlanta, rather than something actually located beneath the ground.

Movoto listed the top five words that mean something different in Georgia:

"Dawgs- the Georgia Bulldogs.

Fall- the time of the year in which everything else comes to a grinding halt during college football season.

Tea- a drink that’s always cold, loaded with sugar, and garnished with a slice of lemon.

Coke- anything (ANYTHING!) that’s carbonated and filled with sugar.

Buggy- a shopping cart."

For the rest of the list visit HERE.