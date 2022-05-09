Georgia Teens Go Viral On TikTok For 'Herping'

Augusta teens, Tim Holland and Ro Smith continue to go viral on TikTok for herping. The question on everyone's mind remains: what exactly is herping?

“It’s the process and studies of reptiles and amphibians. You just go out and look for them,” Holland explained to WJBF.

According to WJBF, the teens have a combined total of half a million followers and nearly five million likes across TikTok. Each viral video is filmed during a herping expedition.

“I got Tim started," Smith shared in regards to his favorite hobby. "I’ve been doing it since I moved down here. And then Tim told me he was interested in animals. I was like, oh you should come over sometime, and probably one day, and then the one day started to us coming way more.”

WJBF inquired about Holland and Smith's plans to continue herping on a professional level after they graduate from Lucy Laney High School this Spring.

“Yeah, I’m going to college. Herpetologist, biologist, zoologist,” Smith said. Holland expressed that he would be doing something similar. Though their family and friends support them, they question the unique hobby.

“They say…they think we’re crazy to be honest. They think we’re crazy. But, it be all love to be honest.”