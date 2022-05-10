High Winds Rip Off Canopy At Colorado Gas Station
By Zuri Anderson
May 10, 2022
Two videos caught the moment strong wind tore away the canopy from a Colorado gas station over the weekend.
KKTV obtained footage of this shocking incident from surveillance video and a witness' smartphone, which happened Sunday (May 8) at Pacheco Station in Antonito, Colorado. The news station's meteorologist says there were 70 mph winds blowing that day, leading to the jaw-dropping moment.
The sound of screeching metal can be heard as the structure toppled over and knocked into a pump. The background showed lots of dust and dirt getting kicked up from the sharp gusts.
Robert Pacheco, who owns the gas station, says he just purchased the business two months ago before this incident. This didn't stop the gas station from operating the next day -- drivers were filling up their tanks at the three available pumps on Monday (May 9), according to reporters.
The owner told KKTV that only one pump was damaged and that he has filed an insurance claim. Pacheco aims to provide the cheapest gas prices in the area.
Another scary incident involving high winds happened earlier this year. In North Carolina, an entire bounce house was carried away by gusts during a 2-year-old's birthday party.