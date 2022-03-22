WATCH: Bounce House Carried Away By Wind At North Carolina Birthday Party

Sometimes all it takes is just one big gust of wind to turn what should be a fun child's birthday party into a nightmare.

Jesse and Jennifer Beane set up a bounce house for their 2-year-old child's birthday outside their home in Hickory on Saturday (March 19), but strong wind gusts as high as 40 mph threw a wrench into the celebrations when the wind launched the inflatable into the air, WSOC reports. Fortunately, no children were inside the bounce house at the time, but it did narrowly miss the couple's 5-year-old child as it lifted into the air.

The incident was captured on video by a doorbell camera, showing the inflatable tumble through the yard toward a house before it lifted two stories off the ground.

Watch the video, shared by ABC 11, below.