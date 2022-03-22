WATCH: Bounce House Carried Away By Wind At North Carolina Birthday Party
By Sarah Tate
March 22, 2022
Sometimes all it takes is just one big gust of wind to turn what should be a fun child's birthday party into a nightmare.
Jesse and Jennifer Beane set up a bounce house for their 2-year-old child's birthday outside their home in Hickory on Saturday (March 19), but strong wind gusts as high as 40 mph threw a wrench into the celebrations when the wind launched the inflatable into the air, WSOC reports. Fortunately, no children were inside the bounce house at the time, but it did narrowly miss the couple's 5-year-old child as it lifted into the air.
The incident was captured on video by a doorbell camera, showing the inflatable tumble through the yard toward a house before it lifted two stories off the ground.
Even though the company that set up the inflatable used several stakes to secure it in the yard, the couple was told not to use it if winds reached higher than 10 mph. According to ABC 11, wind gusts were recorded in the area reaching as high as 40 mph.
After the scary incident, Beane offered a warning to other families looking to have a bounce house for their own events, even if it doesn't look like it will rain.
"You think to look and make sure it's not going to rain, so it doesn't affect the bouncy house from coming, but at the same time, just pay attention to the wind," said Beane. "Because even though we thought we were going to be OK, in a blink of an eye, it could have done some damage."