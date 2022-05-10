Ja Morant Doubtful For Remainder Of Playoffs

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the NBA Playoffs due to a bone bruise in his right knee, the team announced on Tuesday (May 10).

The Grizzlies are currently on the brink of elimination, facing a 3-1 deficit in their Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors amid news of their franchise player likely being unavailable if the series is extended.

"Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exited during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 7 at Golden State with right knee soreness," the Grizzlies confirmed in a "medical update" shared on their official website Tuesday. "Morant underwent an MRI and subsequent evaluation has revealed a bone bruise in his right knee.

"Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason but is expected to make a full recovery."

Morant has quickly emerged as one of the NBA's fastest rising stars since being selected by the Grizzlies at No. 2 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft and winning the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The former Murray State University standout averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 regular season, earning his first All-Star appearance and winning the 2022 NBA Most Improved Player Award.

Morant was averaging 38.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds during the Memphis' series against Golden State prior to the injury, which the Grizzlies believe was caused by a play in which Warriors guard Jordan Poole grabbed Morant's knee while attempting to steal the ball during a trap play at halfcourt in the fourth quarter of Game 3.