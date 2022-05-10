Mom Admits To Killing Her Three Kids With Teenage Son's Help

A California woman admitted to police that she killed three of her children with the help of her 16-year-old son. Angela Flores, 38, was taken into custody on Sunday (May 8) after deputies were dispatched to her home after receiving 911 calls from her neighbors about a possible violent altercation.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of her three children, Natalie, 12, Kevin, 8, and Nathan, 8.

Flores was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $6 million bond. Flores' 16-year-old son was also taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is being held at Sylmar Juvenile Hall.

"The deaths of these three children are truly horrific and tragic. As a parent and a grandparent, I send my heartfelt condolences to the people who love them," LA County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement.

Authorities did not say how the children died and have not determined a motive for the murders. Neighbors were shocked to learn about the killings.

"Just saw them out here, you know. They have the nicest house on the block. They looked like really nice people. No reason to suspect anything," one neighbor told KTLA.

Flores has three other children who live out of state with their father.