Surprising Thief Likely Responsible For Taking Missing Detroit Zoo Wallaby

Detroit Zoo officials are trying to solve the mystery of their missing 5-month-old wallaby who mysteriously disappeared over the weekend.

The Zoo provided an update on the situation yesterday via the comment section of their missing wallaby joey Facebook post. They explained how there are native predators that live near the zoo, such as owls and hawks. At this time, they believe one of the aerial predators to be involved in the joey's disappearance.

The Zoo's Chief Life Sciences Officer Scott Carter told the Detroit News, “We’ve never had an animal disappear like this. We can’t overlook the possibility that an owl or a hawk took the joey. It may be that is the case and we’ll never find the joey.”