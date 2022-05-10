Surprising Thief Likely Responsible For Taking Missing Detroit Zoo Wallaby
By Taylor Linzinmeir
May 10, 2022
Detroit Zoo officials are trying to solve the mystery of their missing 5-month-old wallaby who mysteriously disappeared over the weekend.
The Zoo provided an update on the situation yesterday via the comment section of their missing wallaby joey Facebook post. They explained how there are native predators that live near the zoo, such as owls and hawks. At this time, they believe one of the aerial predators to be involved in the joey's disappearance.
The Zoo's Chief Life Sciences Officer Scott Carter told the Detroit News, “We’ve never had an animal disappear like this. We can’t overlook the possibility that an owl or a hawk took the joey. It may be that is the case and we’ll never find the joey.”
We are heartbroken to update you that the 5-month-old wallaby joey whose story we shared on Friday is missing. The joey...Posted by Detroit Zoo on Sunday, May 8, 2022
The joey was last seen by staff at around 5 p.m. on Saturday (May 7). It was then discovered missing from the Australian Outback Adventure habitat early Sunday morning (May 8).
The Zoo hadn't determined the sex of the joey as it was still mostly living in its mother's pouch. It had only just started venturing out on its own on occasion.
Carter also said the joey, who was about the size of a small rabbit, could have also been taken by a member of the public. However, that possibility is unlikely as staff and volunteers keep a close eye on the habitat when people are visiting to ensure guests stay on the habitat's path.
As the investigation into the 5-month-old wallaby continues, security and staff are reviewing trail and surveillance cameras across the zoo.