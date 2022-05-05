Have You Been To The Best Sandwich Shop In Detroit?

People are particular about their sandwiches, and rightfully so. Choosing the best sandwich can be a tough choice, but not with the delicious options presented to customers at this local sandwich shop!

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best sandwich shop in all of Detroit is Mudgie's. Mudgie's is also considered to be one of the best sandwich shops in the country due to the quality of their sandwiches and quantity of ingredients and flavor.

Here's what Thrillist had to say about Mudgie's:

"Corktown is Michigan's best neighborhood for boozers, and Detroit's best sandwich shop adds to that designation with its built-in wine shop and 100+ beers. But even if all the place offered to drink was tap water, it'd still be a must-eat on any sandwich pilgrimage. It takes but one bite of a Mudgie's Brooklyn sandwich -- named for the Detroit street… not everything's about you, New York -- loaded with roasted brisket, Sriracha beer cheese, and maple-glazed onions to crown the Corktown institution the king of Michigan sandwiches. In a town known for coneys, Mudgie's has been going full artisan, roasting its own corned beef for its take on the traditional Reuben (onion bun > rye bread, though it has both) AND the fish for the not-so-at-all traditional Salmon Reuben. Everything it doesn't make, it gets from local vendors. This is Detroit pride, sandwiched between buns."

