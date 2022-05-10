'The Big Lebowski' Actor Jack Kehler Dead At 75

Character actor Jack Kehler, known for roles in The Big Lebowski, Men in Black II and The Man in the High Castle, has died at the age of 75.

Kehler's son, Eddie, confirmed his father died from complications due to leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last Saturday (May 7), NBC News reports.

The Philadelphia native began his acting career at the age of 24 working in theatre and later began his lifelong membership at the Actors Studio in 1982 before relocating to Los Angeles.

Kehler's first screen credit came in the 1983 sci-fi film Strange Invaders, playing the role of a gas station attendant.

The actor would later add credited appearances in Hill Street Blues, Fresno, Cagney & Lacey and St. Elsewhere during the 1980s, as well The Last Boy Scout, Wyatt Earp and Waterworld in the 1990s.

Kehler would then land a role in the cult classic The Big Lebowski playing the landlord of the main character, the Dude (Jeff Bridges), in the 1998 crime comedy.

Kehler continued acting throughout the latter years of his life, which included once again playing a landlord in an episode of the Hulu series Love, Victor in 2021 and is credited for the role of 'Ben Malton' in The Platinum Loop, which is still in the filming process, according to Kehler's IMDB page.