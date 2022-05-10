This Is The Best Speakeasy Bar In Texas

Hidden in plain sight are some of the coolest and most unique bars.

Whether you need a special code to get in or you have to find a particular book on a shelf to open the door, there's likely to be a hidden bar in your area. Livability compiled a list of the best hidden bar in every state. To do it, they said they "scoured all 50 states." The website even helps you get into these secret bars and speakeasies so you can experience it for yourself.

In Texas, the best hidden bar is Midnight Cowboy in Austin. Here's what Livability said about it:

Austin’s most beloved speakeasy is hard to get into, but it’s worth it. Head to their website to book a time slot (bigger groups may need to plan several weeks). Once you’re on the books, it’s time to find the joint. Head to what locals call “Dirty” Sixth Street and try to spot the Midnight Cowboy Modeling sign with a red light gleaming above. Next, ring the doorbell marked “Harry Craddock” and be prepared to enjoy one heck of an experience. The place has a certain dark, romantic feel to it and booths run the length of the bar on both sides. Midnight Cowboy runs menus themed annually featuring many libations crafted tableside.

Midnight Cowboy is located at 313 E. 6th Street in Austin.

To read the full list of the best hidden bar in every state, click here.