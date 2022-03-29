This Is The Best Bar In Texas

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?

If you're getting the gang together and hitting your favorite spot on the town over the weekend or need to blow off some steam after work, you might be wondering if the bar you're headed to is the best. Lucky for you, Mashed compiled a list of the best bar in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Tiki taverns, speakeasy spots, historic saloons, and dingy dives; every American state is packed with an abundance of each option. But within each one of their borders is a watering hole a cut above the rest. We've selected the best bar in every state, even in exceptionally challenging places like New York, California, and Oregon that have an almost overwhelming abundance of awesome bars. Some are cash only, some are operating in historic structures, and some are literally surrounded by a luxury apartment complex. ... People everywhere are passionate about where they do their drinking, and we can say with absolute certainty that you won't find a bad bar on this list.

In Texas, the best bar is Adair's Saloon in Dallas. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

It's hard to overlook the great watering holes in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, but Adair's Saloon is just that special. Adair's has been in Deep Ellum for about 20 years, but the first run dates back to the 1960s when it was opened by S.L. and Ann Adair. Adair's has written mementos and stickers on the walls, cheap beer, and plenty of live country-western acts. Patrons and performers here have included the Dixie Chicks to Elvis Presley. And this little Texas honky-tonk also offers a country-filled jukebox, juicy burgers, and shuffleboard.

Adair's Saloon is located at 2624 Commerce Street in Dallas.

To read the full list of the best bar in every state, click here.