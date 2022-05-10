'Thousands Of Bees': Texas Man Attacked By Bee Swarm

A Texas man was attacked by a swarm of bees on Monday morning (May 9th), reported KXAN.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call of the attack, which took place on the 2700 block of 37th Street sometime around 11 a.m.

The hive was able to be safely removed by fire officials, who noted that there were "thousands of bees inside" that were acting "particularly aggressive." Officials warn that the bees could still be swarming somewhere in the area.

Fire officials did not release the extent of the bee attack or the severity of the man's injuries.

Snyder Volunteer Fire Department said, "Many people are allergic to bee stings and even one can be fatal. We urge you to take action if you are aware of swarms or hives on our property."

Students at a nearby high school were urged to use alternate routes for the hours following the hive extraction as an "exercise in extreme caution."