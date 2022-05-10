Tom Brady Lands Post-Retirement Deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already has a new career path set once his NFL playing career eventually comes to an end.

FOX Sports announced Brady will serve as its lead analyst for NFL coverage "immediately following his playing career" in a tweet shared on Tuesday (May 10).

"Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," FOX Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement through the FOX Sports: NFL Twitter account. "We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."