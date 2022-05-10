Watch Harry Styles Play With A Baby In 'As It Was' Behind The Scenes Video

Harry can be seen rehearsing some choreography and even gets to goof around a bit on the spinning platform. At one point, Harry plays with a baby while sitting in the middle of one of the sets, holding them up in the air. Everyone in the crew laughs as the singer brings the crying baby in for a hug.

The behind-the-scenes footage comes just 10 days out from the release of the singer's third studio album Harry's Home which is set to drop on Friday, May 20. Harry recently revealed the album's tracklist which features a few tracks ("Boyfriend" and "Late Night Talking") he performed live during his headlining Coachella performance in April. Harry's House is the follow-up to Styles' 2019 album Fine Line.

On Thursday, May 5, he announced he will be hosting a series of residencies in North America and two "One Night Only" shows in New York and London in celebration of the new album.