Harry Styles Announces 'Harry's House' Residency Tour Dates
By Dani Medina
May 5, 2022
Harry's House is coming to an arena near you!
Harry Styles announced Thursday (May 5) he would host several residencies in North America in celebration of his album Harry's House, which is set to drop on May 20. In an extension of Styles' "Love On Tour," the "As It Was" singer is scheduled to kick off the four-month residency tour in Toronto on August 15 and 16.
Special guests Blood Orange, Ben Harper, Madi Diaz, Gabriels and Jessie Ware are scheduled to open for Styles.
American Express presale tickets will become available on Tuesday, May 24. General verified fan presale tickets will become available on Wednesday, May 25. Tickets will not go on sale to the general public.
Styles also recently announced two "One Night Only" shows in New York (May 20) and London (May 24).
Here's a look at the dates for Harry Styles' North American residency tour:
- August 15: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada
- August 16: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada
- August 28: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- September 1: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- September 2: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- September 3: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- September 7: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- September 8: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- September 10: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- September 14: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- September 15: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- September 21: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- September 25: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- September 26: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- September 28: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- September 29: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- October 2: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- October 6: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
- October 8: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
- October 9: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
- October 13: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
- October 14: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
- October 31: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
- November 2: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
- November 4: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
- November 5: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
- November 7: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
- November 9: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
- November 11: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
- November 12: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
- November 14: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
- November 15: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California