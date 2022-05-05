Harry Styles Announces 'Harry's House' Residency Tour Dates

Harry's House is coming to an arena near you!

Harry Styles announced Thursday (May 5) he would host several residencies in North America in celebration of his album Harry's House, which is set to drop on May 20. In an extension of Styles' "Love On Tour," the "As It Was" singer is scheduled to kick off the four-month residency tour in Toronto on August 15 and 16.

Special guests Blood Orange, Ben Harper, Madi Diaz, Gabriels and Jessie Ware are scheduled to open for Styles.

American Express presale tickets will become available on Tuesday, May 24. General verified fan presale tickets will become available on Wednesday, May 25. Tickets will not go on sale to the general public.

Styles also recently announced two "One Night Only" shows in New York (May 20) and London (May 24).