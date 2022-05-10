Young Thug's Attorney Says Rapper 'Has Committed No Crime Whatsoever'
By Tony M. Centeno
May 10, 2022
Young Thug's defense lawyer has released a statement following the rapper was arrested following a 56-count indictment that names Thug, Gunna and other Young Stoner Life members.
According to a report WSB-TV aired on Monday, May 9, Young Thug is being held at the Fulton County Jail after he was booked and charged with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery and participation in criminal street gang activity. In their report, we can see footage of the rapper, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, being detained by police in Buckhead. His defense lawyer Brian Steel asserts that his client is innocent and plans to fight to clear his name.
.@youngthug defense attorney speaks with my colleague @MarkWinneWSB:— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022
“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”
-Defense attorney Brian Steel pic.twitter.com/X7wXePahtf
“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation," Steel responded. "Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”
Williams is accused of renting a 2014 Infiniti Q50 Sedan from Hertz, which was used to carry out the murder of rival gang member Donovan Thomas, Jr. back on January 10, 2015. The rapper also is reportedly accused of giving YSL associates Christian Eppinger aka Big Bhris and Antonio Sumlin permission to make another attempt to murder rapper YFN Lucci while he's in Fulton County Jail. Lucci was stabbed in jail back in March.
Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, was also named in the indictment and faces one count of conspiracy to violate RICO. There's no confirmation that he was apprehended like Thug was, but the majority of the other YSL members have reportedly been detained. Watch the full report about Thug's arrest below.
More details on Young Thug's arrest from Atlanta station WSB-TV https://t.co/v5MRSZoR3B pic.twitter.com/NayCwtF3vL— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022