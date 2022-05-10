Young Thug's Attorney Says Rapper 'Has Committed No Crime Whatsoever'

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation," Steel responded. "Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”



Williams is accused of renting a 2014 Infiniti Q50 Sedan from Hertz, which was used to carry out the murder of rival gang member Donovan Thomas, Jr. back on January 10, 2015. The rapper also is reportedly accused of giving YSL associates Christian Eppinger aka Big Bhris and Antonio Sumlin permission to make another attempt to murder rapper YFN Lucci while he's in Fulton County Jail. Lucci was stabbed in jail back in March.



Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, was also named in the indictment and faces one count of conspiracy to violate RICO. There's no confirmation that he was apprehended like Thug was, but the majority of the other YSL members have reportedly been detained. Watch the full report about Thug's arrest below.